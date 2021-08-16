Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 13:17

Spectators not allowed at Paralympic Games in Tokyo due to coronavirus

A decision was made at a four-party remote meeting on Monday.
By PA Sport Staff

The Paralympic Games will have no spectators due to coronavirus, organisers have announced.

The decision was made at a four-party remote meeting between the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan.

Tokyo, Saitama and Chiba are all in a state of emergency, while one has been requested by Shizuoka.

It had been agreed on July 8th that any decision made on fans for the Paralympics, which start on August 24th, would happen after the Olympics’ closing ceremony.

The public have also been asked not to go to the roadside to watch some of the events taking place around Tokyo.

In a joint statement, organisers said: “We very much regret that this situation has impacted the Paralympic Games, following the Olympic Games and we sincerely apologise to all ticket buyers who were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues.

“We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection.

“Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home.”

