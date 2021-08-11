Ireland fans will not be permitted to attend Portugal clash

James Cox

Fifa and Uefa have confirmed that tickets will not be sold to away fans for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers in September.

Ireland face Portugal in Faro on September 1st, however, tickets will not be available for those who had hoped to travel with the Boys in Green.

The FAI is hoping for a crowd of 25,000 for the Aviva Stadium fixtures against Azerbaijan on September 4th and Serbia on September 7th.

No travelling fans will be in attendance, so these tickets will all be for Irish fans.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland has received confirmation from FIFA and UEFA prohibiting the sale of tickets to away fans for Ireland’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Portugal in Faro and the games in Dublin against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

“Extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this decision applies to all visiting fans at the UEFA Preliminary Competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the September international window as well as friendly matches next month.

“Following Government approval on the return of supporters to international football, the FAI is currently finalising ticket details for the 25,000 fans permitted to attend the home qualifiers against Azerbaijan on September 4th and Serbia on September 7th at the Aviva Stadium.

“The FAI will shortly communicate directly again with Club Ireland members and season ticket holders on the allocation of these tickets.”