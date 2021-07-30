Another medal for Ireland as Aidan Walsh guaranteed bronze in boxing

Tomas Doherty

A patient and composed Aidan Walsh guaranteed Ireland their first boxing medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games with a 4-1 win over Merven Clair from Mauritius in the Kokugikan Arena.

It brings to three the number of medals Ireland have won in the first week of competition, two in rowing and now the Belfast welterweight, who won his quarter-final largely in the first two rounds of the bout.

The 24-year-old, boxing in his first Olympics, raced to a smart start and for the first three minutes was by far the better boxer. The judges thought so too with all five awarding the Monkstown BC fighter the first round 10-9.

Walsh kept that tempo into the second round and although southpaw Clair came more into the bout with scoring shots, it was the Irishman who impressed most of the judges. It was a narrow second round but three of the five judges saw it in favour of Walsh, giving him the critical 2-0 lead he was looking for.

It was then desperation mode for the Mauritian, but it was Walsh who stepped up in the final stanza, with just one judge giving Clair the round. Walsh took the fight 29-28, 28-29, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and moves on to the semi-final where he meets Britain’s Pat McCormack for the prize of an Olympic final.

“It’s incredible, it’s amazing, it’s something that I dreamed of since I was no age,” said Walsh.

“The same as Paddy Barnes, Michael Conlan, Hugh Russell, I was talking to Hugh Russell before I came out here and it’s amazing now that I’m in the same situation that he was in. Obviously I want to go further. It’s really, really good.”

Walsh follows a long successful tradition by becoming the ninth Belfast boxer to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

“I’m getting shivers here just thinking about it.”

The Irishman was also spoken to in the last round by the referee. But he stuck to the style that has proven so effective.

“He told me to fight. I’ve been getting that my whole life so I have, people saying ‘fight, fight, fight, hurry up and move’,” said Walsh.

“I’ve always had that style of moving. I’m just now implementing more stuff while I’m moving that the coaches are showing me and I’m learning more and more styles and techniques and tactics while on the move whereas before I used to just move and not really do as much.

“Now I’m growing as a fighter, I’m not just going on the move, I’m going backwards and going forwards and it’s great.”