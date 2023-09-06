New stamp marks Ireland's admittance to League of Nations

James Cox

An Post will release a new national stamp on Thursday to mark the centenary of Ireland’s admittance to the League of Nations.

This year marks the centenary of Ireland joining the League of Nations, giving the fledgling Irish Free State the opportunity to engage more extensively with other countries.

The stamp, produced by Zero-G, is available at main post offices, Dublin’s GPO or online at irishstamps.ie.

Born out of the horrors of the First World War, the League of Nations was the first worldwide intergovernmental organisation whose principal mission was to maintain world peace.

The League was founded in January, 1920 by the Paris Peace Conference that formally ended the war. The creation of the League was an event of decisive importance in the history of international relations. The League was formally disbanded in 1946 and its powers and functions transferred to the United Nations.

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin said: “I am delighted to welcome this new stamp, a timely reminder of Ireland’s history of active engagement in world affairs. It is important that we remember and celebrate the significance of Ireland taking our place among our fellow nations. This stamp commemorates Ireland’s ambition as a new state and marks our active engagement in world affairs ever since.”

An Post said: "The stamp design presents a symbolic representation of Ireland’s membership of the League, featuring the national colours of a selection of countries from both the founding members and those countries which joined prior to Ireland, and highlighting the green, white and orange of Ireland.

"An accompanying First Day Cover envelope shows the then Irish Free State delegation to the League of Nations, September 1923, courtesy of National Archives of Ireland."