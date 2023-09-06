Man killed in Carlow two-vehicle collision

Sarah Slater

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision on the N80 at Graiguenaspiddeog, Co Carlow.

The collision involving a car and a truck took place at around 6.30am on Wednesday.

The N80 Carlow to Wexford road is currently closed at Ballybeg between Castletown Cross and Glynns Bus Cross while emergency services remain at the scene.

A garda technical examination of the crash site is also due to take place and the road is expected to remain closed until later this afternoon. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí in Carlow town are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or those who were in the area between 6.15am and 7am to contact them on 059-9136627.