Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 07:39

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages look at road deaths, overcrowded classrooms, and a founding member of the DUP who believes Irish reunification is inevitable.
Monday's front pages look at road deaths, overcrowded classrooms, and a founding member of the DUP who believes Irish reunification is inevitable.

The Irish Times reports that the Kinahan cartel has taken a stake in major drug deals being conducted by domestic crime gangs in exchange for assisting them to import large consignments of narcotics into the Republic.

The Irish Examiner leads with the funeral of Tom and Bridget Reilly and their three-year-old grandson Tom, who died last week in a single-vehicle crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Schoolchildren in parts of rural Ireland were twice as likely to be placed in overcrowded classes at primary level last year compared with pupils attending national schools in Dublin, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail says new tax measures are being considered by the Government to incentivise apartment living.

A founding member of the DUP reveals in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph that he now believes a form of Irish unity is inevitable.

The school building crisis in England continues to dominate the British front pages at the start of the working week.

The Guardian and the i have kicked off the week with headlines firmly focused on the back-to-school headache that is plaguing the education system; however, even though MPs want to see schools made safe for Britain’s youngsters, UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt has advised there is no “extra cash” available for repairs.

The Times reports that hundreds of schools are still in the dark over safety fears for students.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reveals a rise in council workers who have been approved to log-on from far-flung beaches and holiday spots.

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour leader Kier Starmer’s pledge to Brits that income taxes will be lowered under an opposition government, which he hopes will help ease the “burden on hardworking people”.

Meanwhile, Metro says Tesco boss Ken Murphy has called on MPs to introduce further protections for workers after a spike in violent attacks on supermarket staff resulted in workers being issued with body cameras to help keep them safe.

Monday’s Daily Telegraph also has its eyes set on politics, revealing British prime minister Rishi Sunak plans to backflip on a ban on onshore wind farms to avoid a Tory rebellion.

The Sun carries rugby legend Danny Cipriani’s claims against former England head coach Eddie Jones.

The Daily Star says temperatures will hit 33 degrees on Monday, which is shaping up as Britain’s hottest day of the year.

The Financial Times has revealed Soviet banks are being propped up by Chinese cash as sanctions imposed over the Ukrainian invasion strengthen their chokehold on the Kremlin.

