Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 21:20

3 bed semi-detached home in Rathmines on market for €1.35m

Just 3km from the city centre, 3 Cambridge Road boasts elegant proportions with a west-facing aspect to the rear and a side entrance
A 3 bed semi-detached property has come on the market in Rathmines, one of Dublin's most desired locations, for €1, 350,000.

Just 3km from the city centre, 3 Cambridge Road boasts elegant proportions with a west-facing aspect to the rear and a side entrance.

The house also includes a timber framed studio in the back which could serve as a home office or extra space for other purposes.

The house itself comprises of an entrance hall with parquet floor, ceiling cornice and centre rose.

On the first floor return is a sizeable bathroom while on the first floor there are three bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes and two en-suite.

Outside are low maintenance, west-facing gardens with a studio.

Situated on a quiet tree-lined road just a short walk from Rathmines village, 3 Cambridge Road is ideal for anyone looking to put down roots near the city.

The property is also beside bus routes, providing easy access to the city centre, which is a walkable distance away.

DublinPropertyrathmines
