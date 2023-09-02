Sinn Féin remain most popular party in latest opinion poll

James Cox

Sinn Féin is still riding high in the polls, but its support has fallen slightly.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows Mary Lou McDonald's party is on 33, down one.

Fine Gael is on 21, up two, Fianna Fáil is unchanged on 18 and the Social Democrats are up one to 6 per cent.

The Green Party is on just 2 per cent, down from 5 per cent.

Labour is on 3, down one. Solidarity People Before Profit are unchanged on 3 per cent and Aontú are unchanged on 2 per cent.

The poll was carried out from August 31st to September 1st.