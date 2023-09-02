Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 12:34

Man in critical condition after Tyrone stabbing

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Man in critical condition after Tyrone stabbing

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am on Saturday.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning.

“A number of suspects left the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van.

“The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.

“He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with inquiries.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 127 02/09/23.”

More in this section

UK Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris UK Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris
‘Police details’ poster in bus shelter contained incorrect information ‘Police details’ poster in bus shelter contained incorrect information
DUP submits motion of no confidence in PSNI chief Simon Byrne DUP submits motion of no confidence in PSNI chief Simon Byrne
PSNICo TyronestabbingCastlederg
Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more