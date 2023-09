James Cox

The Electoral Commission's recommendations this week mean a further 14 TDs will be added to the Dáil, bringing Irish politics and the next election to the top of the news agenda.

Some feel we have enough politicians already, while others feel there should be more TDs.

So how well do you know your Irish politics?

Try our quiz below to find out.



Quiz: How well do you know Irish Politics? Test your knowledge of Irish politics The Electoral Commission has recommended the addition of 14 new Dáil seats. But how many TDs are in Dáil Éireann at present? Which minister called for a debate on adding TDs 'ad nauseum'? When is the next general election due to take place? When was the first Dáil Éireann convened? How many Senators are there in the Seanad? Joe Biden became the fourth US president to address the Dáil during his recent visit to Ireland. Who were the other three? Who holds the record of longest serving Taoiseach? What voting system is used in the Republic of Ireland? Hard Luck! Some of those were tricky. Keep up to date with the latest news on BreakingNews.ie Well Done! You've been keeping up to date with the latest news. Good job!