Department of Education says aerated concrete material not used in Irish schools

The concrete material has been found in over 100 schools in England and had led to the closure of several classrooms across the country.
The Department of Education has said it is not aware of any potentially dangerous concrete material used in schools in the Republic.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) has been found in over 100 schools in England and has led to the closure of several classrooms across the country.

Raac is a lightweight concrete material and was used to build two-storey public sector buildings across Britain from the mid-1950s to the mid-1990s. Due to its 30-year lifespan, there are fears of buildings collapsing and structural damage, as it is susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture.

Since 2018, the material is being assessed after it was linked to the collapse of the roof at Singlewell Primary School in Kent.

However, fears in Ireland have been eased over its possible use in schools.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education said: "The Department of Education is aware of the concerns in relation to schools in England that have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) materials.

"The Department is not aware of these materials being used in schools in Ireland.

"The Irish Concrete Society has indicated to the Department that it has no knowledge of the use of this material in Ireland."

In Britain, it is feared the material could have been used for other buildings, such as courts and hospitals.

In Northern Ireland, schools are to be contacted about structural surveys to determine the extent of the presence of Raac.

