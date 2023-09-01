Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 07:51

Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Dublin city centre

A man, aged in his 20s, has died after being struck by a bus in Dublin city centre on Thursday night
Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Dublin city centre

James Cox

A man, aged in his 20s, has died after being struck by a bus in Dublin city centre on Thursday night.

The collision occurred at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street, near Busarus, in Dublin 1 at 11.30pm.

The Busaras station is closed this morning, and passengers are being directed to several other locations including George’s Quay and Talbot Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported and the body of the deceased has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

There are road closures in place at the junction of Amiens Street/Store Street and Beresford Place/Amiens Street.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11.15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Energia to cut gas and electricity prices by up to 20% Energia to cut gas and electricity prices by up to 20%
Department of Education says aerated concrete material not used in Irish schools Department of Education says aerated concrete material not used in Irish schools
Investigation launched after details of three PSNI officers posted on bus shelter Investigation launched after details of three PSNI officers posted on bus shelter
DublincollisionbusDublin city centreStore Streetdetective gardaíAmiens Street
Domestic economy returns to solid growth, new figures show

Domestic economy returns to solid growth, new figures show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more