Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 15:01

Average monthly rent for new tenancies jumps to €1,544

The Residential Tenancies Board's Rent Index examined 14,085 new tenancies registered during the first three months of the year
Average monthly rent for new tenancies jumps to €1,544

Muireann Duffy

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke.

The average monthly rent for new tenancies nationally rose to €1,544 during the first three months of the year.

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show the average cost rose by 2.5 per cent on the last quarter of 2022.

The Rental Index, which specifically looks at new tenancies, includes data from 14,085 new tenancies registered with the RTB in January, February and March this year, which is a decline from 15,336 in the same period of 2022.

The standardised average rent for new tenancies in Dublin was found to be €2,102 during Q1, while it was €1,530 in the Greater Dublin Area (excluding Dublin) and €1,490 in Cork City.

Outside the Greater Dublin Area, the average monthly rent for new tenancies was €1,133.

On a county-by-county basis, Dublin had the highest standardised monthly average (€2,102), while Leitrim had the lowest (€809).

Sixteen out of 26 counties had a monthly average in excess of €1,000, leaving just Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary below that threshold.

'Unusually high increase'

Commenting on the figures, Threshold's national advocacy manager Ann-Marie O’Reilly said there has been “an unusually high increase” in rents in some parts of the country post-Covid, even in rent pressure zones.

Speaking to RTÉ radio's News at One, Ms O’Reilly said some landlords are taking the opportunity to increase rents, even though it might not be lawfully permitted.

Properties which have been brought onto the market after being vacant for some time can set “market rent”, she explained, which involves the landlord providing proof of comparable rent in three other properties in the area.

The figures released by the RTB showed rents are continuing to rise, Ms O’Reilly said.

While overall there were indications of moderate increases, these were still high base rents which could mean an increase of €120 “in real money” to people, she added.

More in this section

PSNI chief constable says he's not resigning after lengthy Policing Board meeting PSNI chief constable says he's not resigning after lengthy Policing Board meeting
Ryan to bring memo on road speeds to Cabinet after spike in deaths Ryan to bring memo on road speeds to Cabinet after spike in deaths
Clonmel crash victim's mother pays emotional tribute to her 'beautiful angel' Clonmel crash victim's mother pays emotional tribute to her 'beautiful angel'
HousingResidential Tenancies BoardrentrtbThresholdRental Index
Large crowds attend service for grandparents and boy killed in Cashel crash

Large crowds attend service for grandparents and boy killed in Cashel crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more