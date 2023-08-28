North Belfast home targeted in suspected arson attack

David Young, PA

A house in north Belfast has been targeted in a suspected arson attack.

Police received a report at about 10pm on Sunday that the front door of a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area had been set on fire.

A PSNI statement said: “Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been started by an accelerant being poured on the door and set alight.”

Police said they were treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

Officers have appealed to witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

They have also asked anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to make it available.