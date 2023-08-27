Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 21:24

Extras wanted for hurling game in a movie in Louth

Those interested in taking part are required to have some “knowledge of playing hurling and must be able to bring boots.This is urgent,” a spokesperson said.
Sarah Slater

All hurlers who play for their county, club or have played in the past are “urgently” needed to star in a hurling game on Tuesday.

The movie casters, Movie Extras are looking for any male hurlers aged between to 18 and 40 for a “hurling game” in Co Louth.

Those interested in taking part are required to have some “knowledge of playing hurling and must be able to bring boots. This is urgent,” a spokesperson said.

However, “transport or accommodation is not provided to get to the location and there could be an early morning start time so being able to get to set is a must,” according to the guidelines.

On the plus side those interested in togging out will be paid, and they must submit a headshot full length photo plus body measurements.

Those interested can apply via movieextras.ie.

