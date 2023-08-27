Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 17:53

Migrant group calls for reduction on immigration fees in upcoming budget

The Department of Justice have claimed the revenue from IRP card fees reflects the effort and cost involved in processing registrations.
Migrant group calls for reduction on immigration fees in upcoming budget

Michael Bolton

The Fair Fees Campaign Group has written to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee calling on her to reduce immigration fees related to the Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card as part of the upcoming budget.

The IRP card fee is €300. Most people living in Ireland from outside the EU are forced to pay this fee every year.

The Fair Fees Campaign Group is calling on the Ms McEntee to reduce the fee to a level more in line with similar fees charged for other state registrations such as a passport (€75) or driving licence (€55).

The Department of Justice have claimed the revenue from IRP card fees reflects the effort and cost involved in processing registrations.

Neil Bruton, Campaigns Coordinator said, “The income from IRP card fees is not ringfenced for immigration, in fact it goes into general DOJ spending [4]. In 2021, when €35 million was generated from IRP cards, the DOJ ended up with a €21.7 million surplus which went back into the general exchequer [5].

"How can the Department continue to claim they need this money to cover their costs? We would welcome some transparency on this.”

Lijie Shao, spokesperson for the Fair Fees Campaign Group said, “We have no choice but to pay this fee. We are living and working here for many years, why are we being discriminated in this way and forced to pay extra during a cost-of-living crisis? We are calling on Minister McEntee and the Government to reduce this extortionate fee in the upcoming budget.”

More in this section

Drone over Clonmel crash site ‘disrespectful’ to families and emergency workers Drone over Clonmel crash site ‘disrespectful’ to families and emergency workers
Man arrested after €2 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port Man arrested after €2 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port
Nation mourning after four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash – Varadkar Nation mourning after four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash – Varadkar
immigrationDepartment of Justicehelen mcenteeBudget 2024Immigration fees
'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace

'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more