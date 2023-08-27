Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 11:49

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

A variety of stories feature across the front of the UK’s newspapers.
The tragic deaths of four young people in a road crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, dominates Sunday's front pages.

The Business Post leads with a story on Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien pushing for tax cuts for landlords.

The Sunday Independent, Sunday World, Irish Mail on Sunday, Irish Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times all lead with the deaths of Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy (all 18) and Grace's 24-year-old brother Luke McSweeney.

A crackdown on life sentences, a plea from the families of the victims of Lucy Letby and staff mistrust in the NHS lead the UK's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Express says Britain’s “vilest killers” will die behind bars after UK prime minister Rishi Sunak ordered a “life means life” crackdown.

The Sunday Mirror relays a plea from the families of children murdered by Lucy Letby who do not want a hospital boss to avoid giving evidence at an inquiry.

The Independent reports that more than half of NHS staff believe managers would ignore whistleblowers.

Drivers in London could be hit with a new “pay-per-mile” road tax under Labour plans, according to the Mail on Sunday

The Sunday Times features a story on a senior doctor who said the neonatal unit Lucy Letby worked in was “chaotic” and “overstretched”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out introducing a wealth tax if Labour win the next election, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

And the Daily Star says bird watchers have been warned of Sherwood Forest “naturalists”.

