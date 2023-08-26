Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 12:37

Tipperary crash: Gardaí urge public not to share footage of aftermath

Gardaí have urged the public not to share footage from the crash scene in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, after four young people died in an accident on Friday
Tipperary crash: Gardaí urge public not to share footage of aftermath

James Cox

Gardaí have urged the public not to share footage from the crash scene in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, after four young people died in an accident on Friday.

Gardaí have warned video footage and images of the immediate aftermath of the crash are being shared on social media, and said they are aware of the presence of a private drone over the collision scene.

They are urging the public not to share this footage. Gardaí also appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The single car crash, which happened at 7.30pm on Friday evening, claimed the lives of four young people

The driver who was in his early 20s, and three teenage girls who are understood to have received their Leaving Cert results yesterday, died in the crash.

The victims have been removed from the scene and taken to hospital, and postmortem examinations will take place in the coming days.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the nation is mourning following the tragic deaths.

Forensic collision investigators examine the scene of a crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Photo: PA Images 

Mr Varadkar said in a statement on Saturday: “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

 

More in this section

Catherine Martin defends her response to RTÉ payments scandal Catherine Martin defends her response to RTÉ payments scandal
Number of homeless hits another new record high Number of homeless hits another new record high
Man charged with attempted murder after pensioner stabbed Man charged with attempted murder after pensioner stabbed
GardaiLeo VaradkarLeaving CertTipperaryclonmel
Nation mourning after four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash – Varadkar

Nation mourning after four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash – Varadkar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more