Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 13:31

Ireland generated 1.2 million tonnes of packaging waste in 2021

Ireland generated 1.2 million tonnes of packaging waste in 2021
Ireland generated 1.2 million tonnes of packaging waste in 2021

James Cox

Ireland generated 1.2 million tonnes of packaging waste in 2021.

Only 28 percent of plastic packaging waste was recycled - a long way off the 2025 EU target of 50 percent.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Ireland's overall recycling rate fell from 62 per cent in 2020 to 58 per cent in 2021.

It must reach 65 per cent in 2025.

“Urgent measures are needed to reduce the quantity of packaging waste,” said Michael Lehane, the EPA’s environmental sustainability director.

“Our current rate of production and consumption of packaging represents a poor use of materials and energy and is a growing source of emissions.

“Packaging waste can be avoided and reduced by replacing single use with reusable packaging, current examples include pallets, boxes and trays, and through better product design such as lightweight packaging.”

More in this section

Advocates claim 'immigration checks' will create tension between migrants and gardaí Advocates claim 'immigration checks' will create tension between migrants and gardaí
Hate speech legislation not my sole focus, says McEntee Hate speech legislation not my sole focus, says McEntee
Body recovered from River Shannon near Limerick City Body recovered from River Shannon near Limerick City
EPAEnvironmental Protection AgencyIrelandpackaging waste
Three police officers injured while trying to stop stolen car in Belfast

Three police officers injured while trying to stop stolen car in Belfast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more