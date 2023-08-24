Sharp rise in anti-social behaviour on Irish Rail services

Ken Foxe

Irish Rail has reported a sharp rise in the level of anti-social behaviour on its services for the latest three-month period.

The number of reportable incidents – which included aggressive behaviour, assault, attacks on staff, fighting and passenger disturbance – was recorded at 272 in the second quarter of this year.

That was over double the tally from Q2 of 2022 when 129 such incidents were recorded.

Passenger journeys had rebounded during the same period and were up by 35 per cent year-on-year, but it was nowhere near enough to explain the increase in poor behaviour on rail services and in stations.

A detailed log for April to June showed there were 144 cases of aggressive behaviour, 24 of assault, and 72 of fighting or passenger disturbance.

Other reportable incidents included seven cases of lewd behaviour, one of “unspecified anti-social behaviour”, and 24 thefts of third-party property.

There was also an increase in the number of less serious, non-reportable incidents compared to last year, but that rise was more modest from 218 in 2022 to 291 in the second quarter of each year.

This year’s figures included 70 cases of boisterous behaviour, 12 incidents of dangerous cycling or skateboard activity, and 23 improper uses of passenger emergency systems.

Also logged in the non-reportable category were 25 cases of loitering, 41 of criminal damage or vandalism, and three cases involving the theft of Irish Rail property.

Drugs and alcohol

The number of anti-social issues involving drugs, alcohol, or cigarettes also showed a significant rise from 220 between April and June of last year to 360 during the same months in 2023.

That included 73 cases of smoking where prohibited, 106 incidents of alcohol consumption where it was not allowed, 134 people under the obvious influence of either alcohol or drugs, and 47 cases of illicit drug possession.

Irish Rail also reported that the number of trespassing incidents had remained relatively stable year-on-year. In the second quarter of last year, the figure was 163, rising to 177 for 2023.

That includes incidents where people had got onto the tracks or had otherwise put themselves in danger on Irish Rail property or train lines.

The highest levels of serious anti-social behaviour were recorded on the Northern line, connecting Dublin with commuter towns in North Dublin, Meath, and Louth, as well as longer distance services to Belfast. Of the 272 reportable incidents between April and June this year, 126 of them involved the Northern line.

For the less serious, non-reportable incidents, DART commuter services reported the highest level of issues, accounting for 142 of the 291 total cases logged in that category.

Irish Rail said that of the 24 total assaults reported in the second quarter, five of them were on their employees.

In an information note, the rail operator said at least some of the increase in anti-social activity had stemmed from large groups travelling to coastal locations, with a small minority causing trouble.

They also said a criminal group had been operating on some services, pretending to “fundraise” by selling tissues.

The information note added: “[There has been] increased detection, with additional resources seeing interventions at major terminus stations in particular.

“While anti-social behaviour is a societal issue, and the overwhelming majority of journeys occur without incident, we must ensure that we are providing the safest possible travelling and working environment for customers and employees respectively.”