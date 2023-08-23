Calls for Government to increase allocation for teachers to combat teacher shortage

Vivienne Clarke

The President of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), Liz Farrell is calling on the Government and the Department of Education to increase the allocation for teachers to allow more full time positions.

Ms Farrell told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that one third of teachers did not receive a full contract on their initial appointment.

Schools all over the country will be scrambling to “rejig” timetables to facilitate as best they can the education of students, she said.

“We've known that the demographic is increasing and we have called repeatedly for a number of things. What really the Government needs to do at the moment, the department needs to look at increasing the teaching allocation to schools to allow for more full time jobs.

"A survey which we've carried out shows that less than one third of teachers received a full contract on initial appointment.”

Ms Farrell pointed out that as the demographic increases the need for optional subjects increases as well. The retention of teachers in schools needs to be “boosted” by offering career structures and offering full hours.

These new teachers have completed a four-year degree and then a two-year Masters in Education which can cost up to €12,000, then they go to schools and are offered “parts of jobs” , she said.

Returning to the previous system of a one-year post graduate teaching qualification would release more teachers and lower the cost which would make it more available to a wider socioeconomic group which might increase diversity. “Because at the minute, teaching has become a very, very costly profession.”

“What we're talking about is not a sticking plaster anymore. This is something that was projected since 2015. In 2018, the Department set up the teacher supply steering group, and we're still not sitting members on that group.

“We see the reality on the ground.

"We're seeing the practicality. We're looking at the 400 jobs and education posts. We're seeing that the vast majority of those in maths, Irish and English. Core subjects.”

Ms Farrell called for an increase in the allocation for teachers immediately which will give schools the flexibility to account for the additional numbers of students and offer full time jobs to teachers.

“We've been calling for it for a number of years and we're still here looking at this again at this time of year.”