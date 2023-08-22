Minister ‘concerned’ fatal race was not sanctioned by Triathlon Ireland

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A Government minister has said he is concerned after the national governing body for triathlons said it did not sanction a swim race in Cork in which two competitors died.

Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his 40s and living in the UK but originally from Co Meath, died competing in an Ironman event on Sunday.

They died in the swimming segment of the triathlon at Claycastle beach in Youghal.

The head of Triathlon Ireland said an investigation is under way.

Chief executive Darren Coombes said the organisation was reeling from the deaths of the men competing in the Ironman Cork event.

He said Triathlon Ireland officials did not sanction the swim race due to adverse conditions.

“For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.”

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said those involved in the investigation need to be “very forthright”.

Triathlon Ireland is reeling from the news that Ivan Chittenden & Brendan Wall, athletes in the Ironman Cork event in Youghal, tragically died yesterday morning while participating in the race.



Read statement from CEO Darren Coombes



Describing the event as an “awful tragedy” on Tuesday, Mr O'Brien said his thoughts are with the men’s families, adding: “Unquestionably, there are very serious issues that need to be addressed.

“I noted the statement of Triathlon Ireland yesterday evening with interest and indeed with some concern.

“There seems to be a difference between what Ironman Ireland are saying and what Triathlon Ireland are now saying.

“We want to get to the truth of that.

“Fundamentally, for events like this that thousands and thousands of people enjoy right across the country – it’s a very popular pursuit for people – safety has to be at the centre of that and questions will need to be answered.”

He said an investigation will be under way but would not be drawn on whether there should be an inquiry into the event.

“All the stakeholders that have been involved there need to be very forthright in what happened that day and what safety measures were or, indeed, were not, put in place.”

He added: “We need to move now to a stage whereby we can find out what happened, was there any deficiencies in the planning of the event and the safety arrangements put in place, and that needs to be done expeditiously.”