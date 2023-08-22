Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 09:16

Two arrested in connection with alleged attack on UK tourist in Temple Bar

One of the two arrested males is due to appear in court on Tuesday
Two arrested in connection with alleged attack on UK tourist in Temple Bar

Muireann Duffy

Two males have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault and robbery of a UK tourist which took place last week.

Gardaí confirmed a teenage boy and a man aged in his late teens were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the alleged incident on Fownes Street Upper in Dublin 2 on Friday.

Both were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and have since been charged.

The teenager is due to appear in court on Tuesday, while the man will appear in court at a later date.

GardaiArrestsDublin cityTemple BarAlleged assaultalleged robbery
