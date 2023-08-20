Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 08:57

Man dies after crash involving car and e-scooters in Louth

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies after crash involving car and e-scooters in Louth

Kenneth Fox

A man has died in a crash involving a car and two e-scooters in Co Louth.

The collision happened on Armagh Road in Dundalk last night.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, also in their 20s, were injured - one of whom is being treated for serious injuries in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination takes place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 11 o'clock and 11.45 last night to get in touch.

More in this section

Storm Betty: Weather warnings upgraded as Ireland hit with strong winds and heavy rain Storm Betty: Weather warnings upgraded as Ireland hit with strong winds and heavy rain
Storm Betty: Some households to remain without power overnight as clean up continues Storm Betty: Some households to remain without power overnight as clean up continues
Thousands take part in carnival to open Mela Festival in Belfast Thousands take part in carnival to open Mela Festival in Belfast
GardaiLouthDroghedaCrashOur Lady of Lourdes HospitalIrelandE-scooters
Police investigate deaths of two people found dead in Newry property

Police investigate deaths of two people found dead in Newry property

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more