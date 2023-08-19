Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 10:01

Department investigating soldier being threatened by person involved with Kinahans

Soldier says he received text messages saying gangland figures 'want a word with you'.
Department investigating soldier being threatened by person involved with Kinahans

Kenneth Fox

The Department of Defence is investigating after an Army private was threatened by a person claiming to be involved with the Kinahan organised crime gang, following a falling out with his superiors.

A man was arrested by An Garda Síochána as part of the probe in 2021 but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided not to prosecute. The private is appealing that decision.

After an internal investigation did not find in his favour, the soldier made a lengthy protected disclosure to the Defence Forces and Department of Defence detailing the alleged threats, as well as complaints of harassment and bullying.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner, the Department of Defence accepted the private’s statement which was sent on April 4, 2023 and an investigator has been assigned to the case.

Soldier says he received text messages saying gangland figures 'want a word with you'.

The soldier’s protected disclosure comes in the wake of a scathing report from the Independent Review Group into the Defence Forces in March this year.

It found the Defence Forces to be a workplace where “self-worth and value are negated, and disrespect is a dominant feature in an organisation resistant to change”.

In his protected disclosure, the private outlined a three-year history of alleged harassment and bullying by three senior members of the Army, which began in October 2020.

In his submission, which he first lodged with his employers in December 2022, the private claimed the issues began when he was transferred to a new position with no explanation. He alleged he was being bullied and harassed by three senior Army members and that the situation escalated.

The soldier claimed he was contacted via phone call and texts from someone claiming to be connected to the Kinahan gang, on November 17th, 2021.

More in this section

Police investigate deaths of two people found dead in Newry property Police investigate deaths of two people found dead in Newry property
Patients travelling abroad for bariatric surgery 'underestimate risks' Patients travelling abroad for bariatric surgery 'underestimate risks'
Status yellow rain and wind warning in place for three counties Status yellow rain and wind warning in place for three counties
IrelandDefence ForcesThreatkinahan gangDepartment of DefenceArmy private
Storm Betty: Weather warnings upgraded as Ireland hit with strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Betty: Weather warnings upgraded as Ireland hit with strong winds and heavy rain

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more