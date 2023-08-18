Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 10:44

Cruel summer weather: Met Éireann issues nationwide rain and wind warnings

The forecaster has issued a series of status yellow warnings starting from 2pm on Friday.
Tomas Doherty

After an exceptionally wet July, Ireland's un-summery weather continues this weekend with severe rainfall forecast across the country.

Met Éireann has issued a series of status yellow warnings starting from 2pm on Friday.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly Wexford, Munster and Galway will see heavy rain with thundery downpours from Friday afternoon.

The rain warning will then cover the rest of the Republic from 5pm on Friday, lasting until 6am on Saturday.

Spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions could occur in some areas, the forecaster said.

A separate warning for strong winds in Leinster and Munster will be in place from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Met Éireann said the winds could cause travel disruption, power outages and wave overtopping.

The rest of the weekend will be mixed, with some good dry spells and some showers.

Saturday will be a bright and breezy day nationwide with sunny spells, Met Éireann said. A few showers will occur, mainly in the southwest and west of the country. Temperatures will reach 18 to 22 degrees.

Met Éireann said there will be plenty of dry weather on Sunday with spells of sunshine and just a few showers, mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties. It will be a fairly warm day according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees.

