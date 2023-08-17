Tributes paid to 14-year-old girl killed in Limerick crash

Sean Ryan

A community in Limerick city has been left devastated after a 14-year-old died following an overnight road collision in Limerick city centre.

Gardaí are investigating the incident involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 11:40pm on Wednesday, August 16th in the Bank Place area of Limerick City.

The girl has been named locally as Savannah Barry Calvert (14) from Fairview Crescent in the Garryowen area of Limerick city.

In a cruel twist of fate Savannah’s mother Jackie Barry died after a long illness just last December.

She is also predeceased by two sisters Sophie and Kadie. In a heartbreaking tribute of social media her sister Denika posted ‘’I can’t believe it my beautiful baby sister why did it have to be you. What am I gonna do without you. Your all I have. Love you so much Savannah’."

She is survived by her sisters Diane, Deborah, Linda, Stacey, Chloe, Joelene, Denika, Savannah, her brother Dermot, Lee, Richard, Ross and Kieran.

In a statement gardaí said: "The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away. No other injuries to persons were reported during the course of this collision," confirmed a garda spokesperson."

The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.