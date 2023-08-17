Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 11:18

Boy dies following road collision in Cork

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Michael Bolton

A boy has died in hospital after he was struck by a car when cycling in Cork at the weekend.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle that occurred on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout at approximately 9:20am on Saturday 12th August.

The boy cycling, who was seriously injured during the course of this collision passed away in hospital on Wednesday evening.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Cork Road area near Carrigaline between 9am and 9:30am on Saturday 12th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

CorkGardaiCarrigalinefatal road traffic collision
