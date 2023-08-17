Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 08:43

Teenager dies after being struck by car in Limerick city

A teenage girl has died after being struck by a car in Limerick city late on Wednesday night
James Cox

A teenage girl has died after being struck by a car in Limerick city late on Wednesday night.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.40pm on Wednesday in the Bank Place area of Limerick city.

The teenager was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since died. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

 

