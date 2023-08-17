Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 07:15

Motorcyclist (40s) seriously injured in collision with jeep in Waterford

A motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured in a collision with a jeep in Co Waterford on Wednesday evening
James Cox

A motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured in a collision with a jeep in Co Waterford on Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred on the R681 road at Ballymurrin, Kill, Co Waterford, at approximately 5.30pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by garda forensic collision investigators. The road is closed between Kill and the Ballyleen crossroads with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R681 on Wednesday between 5pm and 5.40pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

 

