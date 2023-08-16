Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 12:39

Bauer Media Audio agrees to acquire iRadio

Bauer Media Audio Ireland now extends its total weekly radio reach to almost 1.9 million listeners.
Michael Bolton

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire iRadio, the leading youth music station serving listeners spanning the North East, Midlands and North West.

iRadio is one of Ireland’s leading youth music brands, being the most listened to station in the 15 to 44 demographic across its 15 broadcast counties.

TodayFM, SPIN and Newstalk are all currently under the ownership of Bauer Media Audio.

The business has also invested in audioXi – Ireland’s largest digital audio advertising exchange, and home to a number of innovative advertising formats.

Speaking on the transaction, Chris Doyle, Interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said “iRadio is a high-quality business and we’re looking very forward to welcoming it to Bauer. Together, we’ll be able to ensure that the station can provide even more of the great content, music and entertainment that its audiences love.”,

Willie O’Reilly, Chairman at iRadio said “iRadio has grown to become the most popular radio station in its broadcast region keeping listeners across its fifteen counties informed and entertained. The board would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey for their contribution. iRadio is now ready to embark on a new chapter as part of Bauer Media Audio. Its best days lie ahead”

