Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 08:12

Bank of Ireland says app and online issues have been resolved

It meant customers were able to transfer and withdraw funds that weren't actually in their accounts.
Michael Bolton

Bank of Ireland says a technical issue which impacted a number of its services has now been fixed.

It meant customers were able to transfer and withdraw funds that weren't actually in their accounts.

Queues formed at ATM's across the country last night, as people rushed to withdraw cash after transferring non-existent funds to their Revolut accounts.

In a statement this morning Bank of Ireland says in such cases the transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customer accounts today.

It's also urging any customers who may be in financial difficulty because of overdrawing on their account, to contact them.

In a statement, they said "Following the outage yesterday, the App and 365 Online are back working again.

"Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day. We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits.

"“These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers accounts today. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us."

"“We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know we fell far below the standards our customers expect from us.”

