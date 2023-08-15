Hozier sings the blues after firm's €184,497 financial asset write-down

Gordon Deegan

Singer-song-writing phenomenon, Hozier was singing the blues last year as his main Irish based entertainment firm incurred a €184,497 write down in its financial assets.

The €184,497 write down at Hozier’s Haskey Ltd contributed to the firm recording a modest loss of €7,415 for the year.

The loss resulted in the company’s accumulated profits decreasing slightly to €4.23 million at the end of the year.

The loss followed the firm recording strong profits over a number of years - €293,316 in 2021, €248,035 in 2020, €21,289 in 2019, €79,592 in 2018, €654,865 in 2017, €1.12 million in 2016 and profits of €1.38 million in 2015.

The Hozier firm paid out €1.9 million on an un-named financial asset in 2021 and the €184,497 write-down last year followed the company recording a €75,979 increase in value in 2021.

The company’s cash funds last year increased from €564,219 to €570,027.

Last year, directors’ pay totalled €108,198 with zero pension contributions and this compares to 2021 directors’ pay made up of €105,258 in pay and pension contributions of €50,000.

Hozier will add to his financial coffers this week with the release of his much anticipated third studio album, Unreal Unearth on Friday which contains hits, ‘Eat Your Young’, ‘All Things End’ and ‘Francesca’.

The album release comes ahead of an Unreal Unearth tour with the Wicklow native’s massive popularity here underlined by three shows slated for the 3Arena in Dublin this coming December and the first two dates have already sold out.

The Irish dates follow an extensive US tour with the ‘sold out’ sign already appearing over a number of dates including Madison Square Garden in New York City at the end of September.

The accounts show that the book value of the company’s freehold property was €1.532 million at the end of December last following additions of €103,303 during the year.

A note attached to the accounts states the freehold property is a recording studio, which was under construction as at year-end.

The note states: "Given the property is still not ready for use, no depreciation has been charged as yet.”

The firm paid out €263,140 in a freehold investment property during 2022 and a note states that the investment is the purchase of land during the period, and is being carried at open market value.

The singer song-writer of 'Take me to Church' dropped out of Trinity College Dublin (TCD) to pursue his dream in the music business.

Hozier’s career has been carefully nurtured by Caroline Downey and Denis Desmond.

In 2014, Hozier enjoyed a meteoric rise with his global hit single, ‘Take me to Church’ announced as the most viral track of the year enjoying 87 million streams and named as Spotify’s Spotlight Breakout Star of 2014.