Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 12:05

People 'living in fear' over anti-social behaviour in Waterford city

A number of complaints have been made regarding behaviour at a particular house in the city
Residents of a neighbourhood in Waterford city are "living in fear" due to anti-social behaviour at a house in the city.

As the Waterford News & Star reports, concerns have been raised about the property, where local residents and passersby claim they have been subjected to alleged verbal abuse, threats of violence, poor sanitation, and illegal fires.

Local councillor Frank Quinlan (FG) said a collaborative effort from all parties and agencies is needed to address the matter.

"Families who are living there over 40 years without issue are living in fear and cannot pass up and down the road without being abused," Cllr Quinlan said.

"Neighbours are threatened on a daily basis," he added.

Sinn Féin councillor John Hearne meanwhile encouraged people to log each incident of anti-social behaviour to Gardaí and Waterford City & County Council.

Cllr Hearne also called on local bodies, including the council, Gardaí and Túsla, to establish a taskforce to work with people alleged to be engaging in anti-social behaviour.

"We've been calling for a workshop to try and deal with this," Cllr Hearne said.

"You need to show them a way out from this and get on the right path," he added.

It comes as Gardaí confirmed officers attended an incident at a residential property in Waterford city last month, however, they added "no offences were disclosed".

