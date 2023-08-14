Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 21:36

Woman (50s) found dead in house in Limerick

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
Woman (50s) found dead in house in Limerick

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body in Newcastle West, County Limerick, on Monday 14th August.

The body of a woman (early 50s) was discovered at a residence in Templegreen at approximately 5:10pm. The body remains at the scene at this time.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A spokesperson from the gardaí said no further information is available at this time.

More in this section

Teen charged over 'extremely violent' robbery on tourist in Temple Bar Teen charged over 'extremely violent' robbery on tourist in Temple Bar
PSNI data leak document 'posted on wall' near Sinn Féin office PSNI data leak document 'posted on wall' near Sinn Féin office
IFCO in dispute over leaking complaint about Banshees of Inisherin IFCO in dispute over leaking complaint about Banshees of Inisherin
GardaiLimerickbody found
Dissidents have information from data breach, PSNI Chief Constable says

Dissidents have information from data breach, PSNI Chief Constable says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more