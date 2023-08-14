Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 19:15

Motorcyclist, 19, who died in Co Antrim crash is named

The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle on Sunday.
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man who died after his motorbike collided with a car in Co Antrim has been named as James Gordon, 19, from the Cullybackey area, according to police.

The victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm close to the Carnduff Park junction.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 August 13.”

