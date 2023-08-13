Simon Harris says 'thuggery' on Dublin streets will not be tolerated

Kenneth Fox

Minister Simon Harris says the government will not stand for "thuggery" on the streets of the capital.

As the Irish Examiner reports, It comes as gardaí arrested a teenage boy in connection with a serious assault and robbery which left three men hospitalised.

The juvenile is due to appear before the Children's Court on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Fownes Street Upper in Temple Bar at around 10.05pm on Friday.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were brought to St James' Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. All three have since been released.

It is understood the men are tourists from the UK.

Speaking on Sunday at the 101st Collins Griffith Commemoration at Dublin's Glasnevin Cemetery, Mr Harris referred to recent attacks on tourists, as a stain on Ireland's céad milé fáilte.

"To be very clear, thuggery can not and will not be tolerated in our capital city. People are trying to go about their lives, trying to enjoy our city and enjoy our communities.

"Ireland is known as a country of céad milé fáilte. It is a stain and a huge difficulty when this happens."

Calls for more gardaí for the capital have been increasing since July, among those seeking action is Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste.

"I was very clear when I first got elected that there are not enough guards on the streets of Dublin, we don't have high-visibility policing," the Lord Mayor said.

"Now, I applaud what has been happening. I have been out in the city every night of the week this week. I have seen a much-improved garda presence across the streets of Dublin.

"It's that old adage, it goes back to 1997, tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime."

Local councillor Danny Byrne echoed the Lord Mayor's comments saying that people in the city need to see more officers on the streets.

"If there are attacks on people willy-nilly on the street, it is giving Dublin a really bad name," he said.

"The world is so small now. People across the globe are getting these reports on their phones and it is really bad for Dublin's international reputation."