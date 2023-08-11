Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 18:01

Arrests made after petrol bomb thrown at house in Armagh

Two people inside the property at the time were uninjured but were left shaken.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Arrests have been made after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Armagh.

Two people were inside the property in the Barrack Hill area at the time of the attack in the early hours of Friday.

They were not physically injured but were left shaken.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the incident which was reported around 4.30am.

“The petrol bomb was lit and a window was smashed, but no damage was caused inside the property,” they said.

“Two people who were in the property at the time were, thankfully, physically uninjured, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Two woman, aged in their twenties, were arrested in connection with the attack.

Police said a short time later officers in Dungannon stopped a vehicle and recovered a suspected firearm and ammunition.

“Two men, aged in their twenties and fifties, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and also remain in custody, assisting with enquiries at this time,” they added.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 183 of 11/8/23.”

