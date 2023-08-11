Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 11:22

Kilkenny man drowns while deep sea diving in Norway

The incident is understood to have happened late on Thursday
Kilkenny man drowns while deep sea diving in Norway

A Kilkenny man has drowned in Norway while deep sea diving.

Daniel O’Brien (33) was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.

It is understood the fatal incident happened late on Thursday.

Mr O’Brien is a former member of the Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer. He is survived by his parents, Fiachra and Pauline, and his brothers, Ciarán and Tommy.

The highly-experienced water sportsman had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

He was known to be a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” a local person who knew him well said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

