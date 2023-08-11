Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 09:58

Registration fo free GP care opens for children aged six and seven

The expansion of free GP care for young children was announced as part of Budget 2023
Registration fo free GP care opens for children aged six and seven

Muireann Duffy

Registration for the expansion of free GP care to children aged six and seven has opened, with parents and guardians now able to sign their child up for a GP visit card.

The addition of six and seven-year-olds to the scheme was announced as part of Budget 2023, but drew concern from GPs who said it would put further strain on General Practices which are already at or beyond capacity in much of the country.

However, as part of an agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation, the HSE said a series of supports have been put in place to aid GPs in meeting the likely increase in demand for services.

Children of an eligible age can be registered on the HSE website, with the card allowing the child to see their GP free of charge. The cost of medicines and other services are not covered by the visit card.

The HSE added that the eligibility for income-based GP visit cards will be widened in two phases, on September 11th and November 13th.

More in this section

Varadkar encourages public to pay TV licence fee as RTÉ funding takes a hit Varadkar encourages public to pay TV licence fee as RTÉ funding takes a hit
Gardaí arrest and charge dozens in West African criminal gang investigation Gardaí arrest and charge dozens in West African criminal gang investigation
Cian Healy says Roy Keane did not address Ireland squad during training visit Cian Healy says Roy Keane did not address Ireland squad during training visit
Court lifts reporting restrictions in case where father refuses to let children return to UK

Court lifts reporting restrictions in case where father refuses to let children return to UK

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more