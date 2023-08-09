Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 07:56

Charity calls for referendum on the right to housing

Michael Bolton

A homeless charity is calling for a referendum on the right to housing.

Simon Communities Ireland, says although the Government has made efforts to address homelessness, it's not enough.

The current situation requires long-term solutions that guarantee everyone the right to a home.

The charity said if the Government doesn't hold a referendum on the right to housing, it will be in breach its own programme for Government.

Executive Director of Simon, Wayne Stanley, says now is the right time for a vote on housing.

"It's in the programme for Government that this Government will provide a referendum on housing. We have heard from both the Taoiseach in previous conversations and the Minister for Housing that there is going to be a right to housing.

"That was the project that was given to the housing commission, they have now reported. We need to see that wording as quickly as possible, and we now need to progress to a referendum.

"If we don't see it in the next 12 months, it is going to be a broken promise from the programme for Government, so it's something that needs to be put out very quickly."

