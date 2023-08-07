Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 16:25

RTB's rental sector survey urged to add questions on sex for rent

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is being urged to add questions on the issue of sex for rent to its annual sector survey
James Cox

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is being urged to add questions on the issue of sex for rent to its annual sector survey.

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard says urgent action must be taken to get a clearer understanding of the prevalence of the issue in Ireland.

The evidence gathered through this survey could be used to consider if current laws go far enough or if new legislation is needed to protect vulnerable tenants.

"There is clearly a specific part of society where sex for rent has become a recognised part of looking for rental accommodation and that is completely unacceptable; vulnerable tenants are being targeted."

Mr Lombard added: “The RTB introducing questions on the prevalence of sex for rent in Ireland into its annual survey may also help remove stigma surrounding reporting sex for rent propositions, as the UK survey allowed for victims to report their experiences without having to disclose their identities.

“In 2021, it was deemed that the RTB annual survey was not an appropriate way to gather this sensitive information as their survey is conducted face to face, so the inclusion of an online survey would help address this issue.

“Action must be taken to clamp down on predatory landlords and by gathering more evidence on the issue, better solutions can be found to address this problem. The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage needs to examine and find an appropriate way that the RTB can conduct this research.

“Existing laws in respect of this are currently under review in the Department of Justice and evidence-based information should be used to ensure that appropriate legislation is brought forward to deal with this despicable practice.”

