Own a slice of heaven with this American country style home in South Kerry

Kenneth Fox

Sam Maguire might not be residing in Co Kerry at the moment, but you could be if this stunning 4 bed home in Kenmare takes your fancy.

41 Oakwood Manor is an eye-catching property that has just been added to the market via Sherry FitzGerald Daly with a €925,000 asking price.

With the feel of an American country style residence, this is a property that is sure to impress from the moment you walk through the front door.

Just a few minutes’ walk from Kenmare town with its array of independent shops and award-winning restaurants, this impeccably built residence is surrounded by greenery mountains and backs on to the renowned Kenmare Golf Course – overlooking the 8th hole.

Built in 2008 to the highest of standards, McGinty Interior Designers have worked their wonders on creating a luxury finish, with the added bonus of mood lighting and a surround sound system.

The interior of the home also recently received a fresh paint job and new hardwood flooring which has brightened the spaces even more.

A view of the double doors.

41 Oakwood Manor's kitchen and dining room.

41 Oakwood Manor living room.

The accommodation comprises 257sqm of living space consisting of a kitchen, dining/living room, sitting room, sun room, four bedrooms, en-suites, family bathroom, guest toilet and utility room.

The patio areas and garden are also something to behold and allow you to sit back and enjoy the beautiful views of the golf course on your doorstep, which surrounds the estate.

The house is well position at the end of a cul-de-sac, offering great privacy while the cobble locked driveway is suitable for two cars. There is also side access to the south facing garden area.

Kenmare town is just a short 10-minute walk away with all local amenities within easy reach, including shops, pubs, restaurants, three supermarkets, two schools and Reenagross Park.

The home also comes equipped with a 64sq ft garden shed that is wired.

For further details on 41 Oakwood Manor, check it out now at www.myhome.ie/4722816 or contact selling agent Elaine Daly from Sherry FitzGerald Daly on 064 6641213.

41 Oakwood Manor staircase.

41 Oakwood Manor bedroom.

41 Oakwood Manor garden.