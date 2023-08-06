Public still divided over whether Ryan Tubridy should return to radio show

Kenneth Fox

Despite the scandal around payments to RTÉ's top presenter Ryan Tubridy dying down in recent weeks, the public are still divided over whether he should return to his radio slot.

In a recent Sunday Independent/ Ireland Thinks Poll, it found 38 per cent of those surveyed said they do no want to see the broadcaster back on the show at any stage in the future.

Compared to the poll back in July, it is a drop of 9 per cent as back then a total of 47 per cent of respondents said they did not want him back.

In the most recent poll, 32 per cent of people said they are not sure whether he should return while 17 per cent said they want him to return immediately.

A further 11 per cent said they want him to return but in a year and 2 per cent want Tubridy back but longer than year.

In terms of the licence fee, 39 per cent of people said they intend to pay their licence fee when it is due while 31 per cent said they will not.

A total of 18 per cent said it is not relevant because they already do not pay and 12 per cent are not sure whether to or not.

Regarding what the main issues people are facing right now, 55 per cent of people said housing was the main issue closely followed by the cost of living.

Other issues include healthcare (20 per cent), climate change (16 per cent) and crime and drug at 13 per cent.