Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 17:10

Woman drowns at popular swimming spot in Co Wexford

The incident occurred at around 11.30am on Saturday
Sarah Slater

A woman has drowned after getting into difficulty in a popular swimming spot in Co Wexford.

The fatal incident occurred at Bannow Bay at around 11.30am on Saturday.

Gardaí confirmed that the woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bannow Bay is a remote and secluded area, located on the east side of the Hook Peninsula, 11kms northeast of Hook Head Lighthouse.

The woman's body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out and the Coroner’s office has been notified.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

