Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 14:31

Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin after flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of Ireland last night as Storm Antoni moved eastwards
Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin after flooding

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Eight people have been evacuated from their Dublin homes after spot flooding caused by heavy rainfall overnight.

One person has been brought to hospital, Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement.

Met Éireann issued several warnings for heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Antoni moved eastwards across the country.

Firefighters attended the scene of flooding at the Castle Court Estate, off the Howth Road in Clontarf, on Saturday morning after multiple 999 calls were made.

Eight people were evacuated by water-trained firefighters using inflatable rescue sleds to help people leave their homes safely.

“Operations are ongoing at the incident and firefighters from North Strand and Phibsborough fire stations are working with Dublin City Council crews alongside ESB network technicians,” it said in a statement.

“An apartment block basement remains flooded following the heavy rain overnight.”

Dart rail services between Killester and Clontarf Road were also suspended for several hours due to flooding in the area.

There were also several power outages across the country, with hundreds of people in Carrigaline and Crosshaven in Co Cork left without power on Saturday morning.

Cork music festival Indiependence issued an update to their Instagram at 7am advising campers to stay in their tents where possible to ensure they are secure; Waterford music festival All Together Now issued similar advice.

Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow that was in place overnight until 11am on Saturday.

A wind warning was also in place for several counties, including Dublin, with a risk of falling branches and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for nine counties, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and all Munster counties, until 1pm on Saturday, with a risk of gusts reaching up to 110km/hr.

More in this section

AI will impact next election, parties need agreed approach, says Senator AI will impact next election, parties need agreed approach, says Senator
Man dies after being hit by car in Co Tipperary Man dies after being hit by car in Co Tipperary
CSO: 183,500 people on Live Register in July CSO: 183,500 people on Live Register in July
DublinWeatherMet eireannFloodingweather warningStorm Antoni
'Through the Briars': The trial of Noel Long

'Through the Briars': The trial of Noel Long

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more