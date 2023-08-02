Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 17:43

Man dies after serious assault in Dublin last Sunday

The man, aged in his 30s, passed away from his injuries on Tuesday evening, 1st August 2023.

A man who suffered serious injuries after he was assaulted in Dublin last Sunday has died.

At approximately 4:30am, a man received serious injuries during the course of an assault on the Larkhill Road, Whitehall.

The investigation remains ongoing at Santry Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday, 30th July 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

