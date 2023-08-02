Monthly unemployment rate drops to 4.1% in July

Kenneth Fox

The monthly unemployment rate for July dropped to 4.1 per cent, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The rate was down to 4.3 per cent for males from a revised rate of 4.5 per cent in June 2023, and up from 4.1 per cent in July 2022.

Unchanged at a revised June 2023 rate of 3.9 per cent for females, and down from a rate of 4.4 per cent in July 2022.

The unemployment rate was 10.7 per cent for those aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate), from a revised rate of 10.5 per cent in June 2023.

The rate is also down to 3.1 per cent for people aged 25-74 years, from 3.3 per cent in June 2023.

Commenting on the release, Conor Delves, statistician in the labour market analysis section, said: “The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2023 (for all persons aged 15-74 years) was 4.1 per cent, down from a rate of 4.2 per cent recorded in June 2023 and in July 2022.

"In July 2023 the unemployment rate for males was 4.3 per cent and for females was 3.9 per cent."

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 111,900 in July 2023, compared with 115,500 in June 2023.

There was an increase of 100 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in July 2023 when compared with a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed was down to 61,500 in July 2023, compared with 63,800 in June 2023.

In July 2023 the seasonally adjusted number of females unemployed decreased to 50,400 from the 51,600 observed in June 2023