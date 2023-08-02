Daa given six weeks to reduce night flights out of Dublin Airport's north runway

Kenneth Fox

The Daa has been given six weeks to comply with the planning permission for the nighttime summer flight schedule for Dublin Airport's new north runway.

It follows complaints made by local residents about the number of flights.

Fingal County Council found the summer schedule is in breach of a limit agreed by An Bord Pleanála.

In a statement, Daa say it is "disappointed" by the decision to give six weeks notice to reduce the number of night flights to a maximum of 65 between 11 pm and 7 am.

It wants the local authority to suspend what it calls these "overly onerous conditions".

The Daa said: "An enforcement order, in the middle of the peak summer holiday season, comes despite the fact that Fingal County Council has already confirmed that having a cap on the number of night flights is no longer a fit-for-purpose way of determining how many flights should operate at nighttime.

"Given the reason the current planning application has not been fully adjudicated on is due to repeated delays to statutory processes and planning decisions

"The Daa calls on the State to ensure An Bord Pleanála has the resources it needs to issue its verdict within six months on whether it aggress with Fingal County Council that the introduction of a noise quota system, the industry standard approach for managing nighttime noise at large airports, is the best way forward.

Meanwhile, Daa chief executive Kenny Jacobs said: "We are currently waiting for documents from Fingal County Council to establish the reasons for this decision and what would be required for the relevant authorities to facilitate compliance, and which may require a number of night flights at Dublin Airport to be cut.

"Fingal County Council’s decision would be bad for the Irish consumer, bad for the Irish economy, bad for Ireland’s connectivity with the world and bad for the effective operation of Dublin Airport.

"Despite bringing a piece of national strategic infrastructure into operation on time and on budget, and in full alignment with the State’s National Aviation Policy, this enforcement action would result in Dublin Airport having fewer aircraft movements between 11pm and 7am on two runways than it had on one.

"It is a sad indictment of the Irish planning system that this issue has been ongoing for the past seven years, since before construction work on North Runway began."