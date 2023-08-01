Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 07:37

Increased duty on alcohol will ‘cripple’ hospitality businesses

The increases to a number of drinks, set out in the Spring Budget, are set to come into force on Tuesday.
Increased duty on alcohol will ‘cripple’ hospitality businesses

Rebecca Black, PA

Increased duties on alcohol are set to “cripple” hospitality businesses, it has been warned.

The increases to a number of drinks, set out in the Spring Budget, are set to come into force on Tuesday.

Hospitality Ulster said the “biggest single alcohol duty increase in almost 50 years” has been exacerbated by the new way duty on alcohol will be calculated.

The new method will measure the alcohol content in a drink, and some products that previously had a low duty rate will see greater increases.

The Treasury said the historic duty changes mean that the duty paid on drinks on tap in pubs will be up to 11p lower than at the supermarket, and described the changes as designed to help pubs compete on a level playing field with supermarkets.

Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster said businesses are already under pressure in terms of inflation, rates, National Insurance contributions and insurance.

He said they will be forced to raise the prices they charge for alcohol.

“The immediate future remains challenging, and it is vital that we ensure our valued customers understand the price increases are down to the government – not hospitality businesses,” he said.

“This has left hospitality businesses, who are fighting to break even, no choice but to pass on the significant duty increases to customers.

“This is heaping misery on customers and will damage hospitality businesses at the same time.”

He said taking into account overheads for labour and bills, a publican is likely to be making around 50p on a pint.

“That’s just not sustainable at a time when costs are rising all around us,” he said.

“The hospitality sector is one of the highest taxed and undervalued sectors in the UK, but we will continue to work in partnership with UK Hospitality to press the British Government to recognise the importance of the industry.”

More in this section

Former state pathologist says there is no evidence Nora Sheehan was strangled Former state pathologist says there is no evidence Nora Sheehan was strangled
'Intense help' needed for gunman who shot Gerry Hutch's brother 'Intense help' needed for gunman who shot Gerry Hutch's brother
Driver of van dies in crash with lorry in Co Tipperary Driver of van dies in crash with lorry in Co Tipperary
High Court overturns plans for 192 new homes in Kildare

High Court overturns plans for 192 new homes in Kildare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more